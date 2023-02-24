SWAT situation at Fairburn apartments ends with 2 detained

A SWAT situation that lasted multiple hours at a Fairburn apartment complex has ended with two people in custody.

Officials tell FOX 5 that the SWAT standoff began around 5 a.m. Friday at the Ashford Town & Country apartments on Clay Street.

According to police the incident started as a fight in the parking lot between two people who lived in the apartment.

During the confrontation, police say one resident slammed the door in the other's person's face - which led him to bust into the apartment.

At some point, someone called 911 and multiple police departments and the South Fulton SWAT team responded. After hours of negotiations, they were able to get both residents out peacefully.

Authorities say no one was hurt in the incident.

Police have detained two people but they have not said if they will be charged or released their identities.

Investigators remained on the scene blocking the area off with crime scene tape and looking for evidence.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, contact the Fairburn Police Department.