Cobb County SWAT situation ends with 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide

A SWAT situation in Cobb County has ended with two people dead Wednesday morning.

The Cobb County Police Department says the incident began when officers responded to a home on the 5900 block of Brinkley Road in Powder Springs around 8 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a domestic dispute and shots fired.

According to investigators, 50-year-old Jeffrey Lawrence Bishop had been in an argument with family members that turned violent. Two family members, Michael and Andy Bishop, escaped the home and called 911 when Jeffrey Bishop shot at them, police say.

SWAT officers and members of the Cobb County Crisis Negotiation Team were called to the scene after officials say they could not determine if a fourth family member, Lillian Bishop, made it out of the home.

After hours of attempting to get Jeffrey Bishop to surrender, the SWAT team entered the home and found Lillian Bishop's body. Investigators say she had been shot much earlier.

Authorities found Jeffrey dead in another part of the home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officials have not released the relationship between Jeffrey and Lillian Bishop other than saying they were family members.

The incident is still under investigation. If you have any information that could help, please call the Cobb County Police Department's Crimes Against Persons unit at 770-499-3945.

