Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from MON 6:00 AM CST until MON 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Clay County

'Swarm of Meteors' illuminate Kansas sky

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 2:30PM
Air and Space
Fox TV Stations

'Swarm of Meteors' spotted over Northwest Kansas

The National Weather Service’s (NWS) office in Goodland, Kansas, captured a "small swarm of meteors" during the early hours of Sunday, February 19. (Credit: NWS Goodland via Storyful)

GOODLAND, Kan. - Residents in northwest Kansas were treated to a special light show Sunday night after meteors whizzed through the sky. 

The National Weather Service's office in Goodland said the video captured a "small swarm of meteors" in the early morning hours. 

The NWS posted the video on its Twitter page showing a batch of meteors and stars traveling in outer space. 

RELATED: NASA confirms 1,000-pound meteor hit the ground in Texas

Meanwhile, a small asteroid recently entered the Earth’s atmosphere over western Europe, creating a spectacular sight of a fireball careening across the skies until it made impact in northern France by the English Channel. 

The European Space Agency tweeted that Sar2667, a one-meter [three-foot] meteoroid, also considered a small asteroid, had been detected and was expected to safely strike Earth’s atmosphere over northern France between 3:50-4:03 CET early last Monday morning. 

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 