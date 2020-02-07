Suwanee police searching for bank robbery suspect

Police in Suwanee said they are trying to find the woman who walked into a bank and handed a teller a note.

It happened a little after 1 p.m. Thursday at the SunTrust Bank located inside the Publix shopping center at 1000 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.

Police describe the woman as being between 40 and 50 years old. She was wearing a white Atlanta Braves hat, overall, a green and white blouse, and a gray/green women’s pea coat jacket. She was also wearing red and tan two-toned gloves.

Anyone with information on the bank robbery is asked to call the Suwanee Police Department.