Suwanee police worked to clear a multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of on I-85 just north of the Lawrenceville Suwanee Road exit.

Officials told FOX 5 Atlanta the incident involved six vehicles late Wednesday afternoon. At least one of the cars caught fire.

So far, no major injuries have been reported.

All lanes have since reopened on the interstate.