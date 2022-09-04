SUV crushed under tractor-trailer in Marietta Boulevard crash

A serious wreck shut down a major Atlanta road early Sunday morning.

The wreck involved an SUV and semi-truck on Marietta Boulevard. Police have not shared the condition of their driver, but the front of the SUV was crushed underneath the truck.

Investigators said the SUV was speeding when it slammed into the semi truck.

The crash was near the Amazon Prime building. Police said the crash happened at around 5 a.m.

Police were at the scene clearing the wreck and investigating at around 6 a.m.