SUV with two boys inside crashes into DeKalb home after gunmen open fire on car, police say

A man crashed his SUV into a DeKalb County home after gunmen opened fire on his car, according to police.

Investigators say two boys were passengers in that SUV that sped down Ashley Lane in Stone Mountain as the driver tried to get away.

The wounded victim's cries for help were caught on surveillance video just moments after his bullet riddled SUV crashed into the house

Residents woke to a nightmare Monday morning.

"We heard a big kaboom at first. We thought it was a generator, and then we heard shots fired," one neighbor, who wished not to be identified, told FOX 5. "We look out the window we see men running down the street guns blazing."

Witnesses say two men armed with guns were shooting at the SUV as the vehicle raced down the before crashing into Supreme Robert's house.

"I thought it was a car backfiring when I first heard it. But as I jumped up realize that's not a car backfiring, someone ran into my house," Roberts told FOX 5. I come out and look there's a hole in my house."

The wounded driver and two boys climbed out of the wreckage and fled to a nearby residence.

The gunmen fled the scene before police arrived.

The SUV took out several mailboxes and crashed into a car at the house sending it sailing into a neighbor's yard.

Stunned residents spent the afternoon cleaning up, as police searched for the gunmen.

"This type of stuff don't happen on this street.This is a quiet neighborhood, working folks," Roberts said. "The young man whatever he had going on in his life he needs to change his life because they were trying to kill."

