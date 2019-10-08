Suspicious packages investigated outside Supreme Court ahead of LGBT hearings

Authorities are investigating two suspicious packages that were found near the Supreme Court building in D.C. just before the justices were to hear arguments over LGBT rights.

The Associated Press reports that court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says the packages were found Tuesday morning near an intersection between the court, the Capitol and the Library of Congress.

Officers cleared the plaza and the sidewalk in front of the court, which had been filling with people ahead of the high-profile arguments.

The building remained open through the investigation. Police closed First Street from Constitution Avenue, NE to Independence Avenue, SE and East Capitol Street, NE from First Street, NE/SE to 3rd Street NE/SE while they investigated.

Tuesday's hearings will focus on employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. No injuries were reported.