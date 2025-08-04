Expand / Collapse search
GA 365 reopens in Habersham County after suspicious package incident

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  August 4, 2025 1:39pm EDT
Habersham County
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • A suspicious package found at a Circle K store in Baldwin led to a large public safety response and major road closures on Ga. 365.
    • Authorities say there is no immediate threat to the public outside the immediate area, but residents are urged to avoid the scene.
    • GA 365 was closed in both directions, with detours in place; local and state agencies are actively investigating the incident.

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - A suspicious package discovered at a Circle K convenience store prompted a heavy law enforcement response and multiple road closures on Monday morning in Baldwin as local and state authorities investigate.

At 1:15 p.m., the Habersham County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that GA 365 has been reopened. No other information has been provided at this time. 

What we know:

According to the Baldwin Police Department, officers responded to the Circle K on Highway 365 on Monday morning. At 11:30 a.m., officials urged the public to avoid the area until the all-clear is given, though they say there is no immediate threat outside the immediate vicinity of the store.

As of late Monday morning, both directions of Georgia Highway 365 remain shut down in the Baldwin area. Southbound traffic was being stopped at GA 384 (Duncan Bridge Road), while northbound vehicles are being detoured via Charlie Davis Road to B.C. Grant Road and back onto Duncan Bridge Road.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the package is under investigation, and that multiple agencies—including state-level authorities—are assisting at the scene.

Charlie Davis Road was also closed from Highway 365 to the Highland Point Subdivision. No timeline has been given for when the roads will reopen.

What's next:

Officials say more information will be released as the investigation develops.

MAP OF THE AREA

The Source

  • The Baldwin Police Department and Habersham County Sheriff's Office posted information on social media. 

