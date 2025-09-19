Suspicious contents in car near IHOP on Alpharetta Highway deemed safe

article

The Brief Bomb squad called in to investigate car at IHOP on Alpharetta Highway. Contents determined to be safe around 6:40 a.m. No details yet on what was found.



The Roswell Police Department and Cobb County bomb squad responded to the parking lot of an IHOP on Alpharetta Highway early Friday morning after suspicious contents were found inside a parked car outside the restaurant.

What we know:

News crews at the scene were moved back initially for safety reasons. As a precaution, Houze Road was closed between Wren Drive and the entrance into the Kroger parking lot while the car and its contents were investigated. The public was asked to avoid the area.

Roswell Police informed FOX 5 Atlanta that the contents of the car were safe and not a threat at 6:40 a.m.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what was found in the vehicle or why it was believed to be suspicious.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.