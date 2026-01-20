Suspects wanted for stealing gun, breaking into cars in Canton
Canton Police have issued warrants for Cameron Zequeira and Skylar Hatcher following a string of car break-ins on Jan. 11. (Canton Police Department)
CANTON, Ga. - The Canton Police Department is looking for two people accused of breaking into cars and possibly stealing a gun.
What we know:
The department said it is looking for Camron Zequeira, 20, and Skylar Hatcher, 19, who have active warrants for entering an auto in connection to multiple car break-ins from Jan. 11. Police said the two broke into several unlocked cars in the River Greene subdivision on the same night.
One owner reported a Glock 43 was stolen, and police said the pair may still have the weapon with them.
What we don't know:
Neither Zequeira nor Hatcher have a permanent address, and police believe they are staying with friends. They are frequently seen in areas around Woodstock, Canton, and Cartersville.
What you can do:
If you see them or know where they may be, contact police at (770) 720-4883 or call 911.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Canton Police Department via a post on its Facebook.