Suspects wanted for stealing gun, breaking into cars in Canton

By
Published  January 20, 2026 10:41am EST
Canton
Canton Police have issued warrants for Cameron Zequeira and Skylar Hatcher following a string of car break-ins on Jan. 11. (Canton Police Department)

The Brief

    • Canton Police have issued warrants for Camron Zequeira and Skylar Hatcher following a string of car break-ins on Jan. 11.
    • The suspects allegedly targeted unlocked vehicles in the River Greene subdivision and are suspected of stealing a Glock 43 handgun.
    • Authorities believe the pair is moving between Woodstock, Canton, and Cartersville while staying with acquaintances.

CANTON, Ga. - The Canton Police Department is looking for two people accused of breaking into cars and possibly stealing a gun.

What we know:

The department said it is looking for Camron Zequeira, 20, and Skylar Hatcher, 19, who have active warrants for entering an auto in connection to multiple car break-ins from Jan. 11. Police said the two broke into several unlocked cars in the River Greene subdivision on the same night.

One owner reported a Glock 43 was stolen, and police said the pair may still have the weapon with them.

What we don't know:

Neither Zequeira nor Hatcher have a permanent address, and police believe they are staying with friends. They are frequently seen in areas around Woodstock, Canton, and Cartersville.

What you can do:

If you see them or know where they may be, contact police at (770) 720-4883 or call 911.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Canton Police Department via a post on its Facebook.

