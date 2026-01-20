Suspects wanted for stealing gun, breaking into cars in Canton

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Canton Police have issued warrants for Cameron Zequeira and Skylar Hatcher following a string of car break-ins on Jan. 11. (Canton Police Department)

The Brief Canton Police have issued warrants for Camron Zequeira and Skylar Hatcher following a string of car break-ins on Jan. 11. The suspects allegedly targeted unlocked vehicles in the River Greene subdivision and are suspected of stealing a Glock 43 handgun. Authorities believe the pair is moving between Woodstock, Canton, and Cartersville while staying with acquaintances.



The Canton Police Department is looking for two people accused of breaking into cars and possibly stealing a gun.

What we know:

The department said it is looking for Camron Zequeira, 20, and Skylar Hatcher, 19, who have active warrants for entering an auto in connection to multiple car break-ins from Jan. 11. Police said the two broke into several unlocked cars in the River Greene subdivision on the same night.

One owner reported a Glock 43 was stolen, and police said the pair may still have the weapon with them.

What we don't know:

Neither Zequeira nor Hatcher have a permanent address, and police believe they are staying with friends. They are frequently seen in areas around Woodstock, Canton, and Cartersville.

What you can do:

If you see them or know where they may be, contact police at (770) 720-4883 or call 911.