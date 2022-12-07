Suspects snatched grocery store cash registers before leading officers on chase, police say

Police in Douglasville said they arrested 22-year-old and 21-year-old suspects accused of stealing grocery store cash registers before leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Police said 22-year-old Diamond Hill and 21-year-old Kaitlyn Gardner, both from Memphis, are charged with robbery after a Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy ended the chase with a PIT maneuver near Thornton Road in Douglas County.

Police said someone snatched a cash register and ran after they began to buy something in a Kroger in Ga. Highway 5. Police said the suspect ran out of the store.

A few minutes later, officers received a report about a similar robbery at an Aldi on Chapel Hill Road.

Police found the suspects' "getaway vehicle" on Interstate 20 near Fairburn Road. Police said Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies joined the chase after the suspect increased speed and turned off their headlights. Police said the car exited Thornton Road and a deputy disabled the vehicle and allowed authorities to arrest the suspects.

Investigators think Hill and Gardner are tied to robberies in neighboring states.