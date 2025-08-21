Suspects on the run after Perimeter Mall burglary, police shooting

article

An investigation into a break-in at the Perimeter Mall has led to a police shooting and chase through Dunwoody early Thursday morning.

Police are looking for multiple suspects as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigates the officer-involved shooting.

What we know:

Officials with the Dunwoody Police Department tell FOX 5 that officers arrived at the mall after receiving an alert about a burglary.

When the officers got to the scene, they say several suspects jumped into a car to try and escape. The car reportedly drove at the officers, who fired at least one shot and began a pursuit.

The chase ended on the 4500 block of Ashford-Dunwoody Road when the suspects' vehicle crashed, and they fled on foot.

Authorities say they are searching for three people connected with the burglary. DeKalb County police have called out helicopter and K-9 units to help with the search.

No one is in custody at this time.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared any identifying information about the suspects.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured in the crash or shooting.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Dunwoody Police Department.