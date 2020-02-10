Suspects in Clark Atlanta University student's murder due in court

The two people accused of killing a Clark Atlanta University student are expected to face a judge Monday afternoon.

Jordyn Jones and Barron Brantley are scheduled for an arraignment.

Last week, a grand jury indicted them for the murder of Alexis Crawford.

Police accuse Jones and Brantley of killing Crawford, then dumping her body in a DeKalb County park in October.

Brantley and Jones are charged with murder, aggravated assault, and concealing the death of another. Investigators said Jones was Crawford's roommate.

