Suspects in Clark Atlanta University student's murder due in court
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The two people accused of killing a Clark Atlanta University student are expected to face a judge Monday afternoon.
Jordyn Jones and Barron Brantley are scheduled for an arraignment.
Last week, a grand jury indicted them for the murder of Alexis Crawford.
Police accuse Jones and Brantley of killing Crawford, then dumping her body in a DeKalb County park in October.
Brantley and Jones are charged with murder, aggravated assault, and concealing the death of another. Investigators said Jones was Crawford's roommate.
