Suspects caught on camera shoplifting at Arbor Place Mall, police say

Douglasville police are asking for help finding two suspects accused of shoplifting from a local mall.

Officials say on Sept. 8, the two suspect entered the Sunglass Hut at Arbor Place Mall.

According to police, cameras caught them picking out several pairs of sunglasses and concealing them in a tote bag before they left the store without paying.

In photos shared by the Douglasville Police Department, one of the suspects is wearing a blue New York Yankees baseball hat, a white zip-up top, ripped blue jeans and pink sneakers. The other suspect has braided hair and was wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and white sneakers.

If you can identify the suspects, contact investigators at 678-293-1831.