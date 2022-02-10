Police: 4 suspects arrested for robbery during DeKalb County dog sale

article

Four people were taken into custody after police say they tried to steal thousands of dollars during a fake dog sale in DeKalb County.

Investigators say the victim drove to the Briarhill Apartments on Jan. 29 to meet one of the suspects to try and buy a dog.

When the victim tried to drive off, officials say the four suspects ambushed him and demanded money.

After taking $10,000 from the victim, the suspects fled in a vehicle. Police arrested the four of them two days later.

Christian D. Lowe is charged with possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a sawed-off rifle, possession of a machine gun, possession of a dangerous weapon or silence.

Lorenza Tucker is charged with armed robbery, possession of hydrocodone, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Robert Donjoie is charged with possession of hydrocodone and amphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

James R. Wilson is charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license.

