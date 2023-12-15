Suspected teen carjacker shot by driver at Atlanta gas station, police say

A teenager is in critical condition after a shooting at a southwest Atlanta gas station overnight.

The shooting happened just before midnight at a Texaco gas station on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Peyton Place.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the 17-year-old victim was shot in the midsection.

Investigators say the teenager might have been trying to steal a vehicle or get into an unlocked vehicle to steal whatever's inside.

Police believe the owner of the vehicle fired shots at the teen and then drove away.

So far, police have not shared any details about the gunman or the vehicle that they were driving.

Medics rushed the teen to Grady Memorial Hospital with critical injuries.

Officers say the unnamed teen is wanted by law enforcement for multiple auto thefts around Atlanta. He'll be taken into custody once he's recovered from his injuries.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.