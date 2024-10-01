Suspected street racers arrested after SE Atlanta chase, police say

article

Officers have shared new video of the arrest of two suspected street racers after a chase through southeast Atlanta.

The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Sept. 9 on the 100 block of Candler Road.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were called to the scene after reports of an illegal street race. When the officers got to the road, they spotted a red BMW reportedly participating in a race.

When the driver spotted the police, officials say he tried to get away and had to be stopped by officers using a PIT maneuver.

The driver, who is only identified as a 16-year-old boy, and the passenger, 19-year-old Sophia Soriano, were taken into custody.

The teen was charged with reckless driving, reckless stunt driving, laying drag, and fleeing/eluding. Soriano is facing charges of participating in a laying drag exhibition and providing false statements.

Police impounded the 1989 BMW 325i involved in the alleged race.