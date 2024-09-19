Suspected serial rapist arrested in Clayton County

article

Clayton County police have arrested a man they've accused of being a serial rapist.

Officials say detectives took 27-year-old Edward Samuel Huffman into custody on Sept. 13.

According to investigators, Huffman had drugged, sodomized and raped multiple women over several years.

"Based on the number of rapes Huffman is accused of committing, he is currently considered to be a serial rapist," the Clayton County Police Department wrote in a statement announcing Huffman's arrest.

Officials have not shared details about the investigation or where the alleged rapes took place.

Authorities will hold a press conference to discuss the arrest at 2 a.m. at the Clayton County Police Department Headquarters.