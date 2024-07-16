Suspected drug dealer dead after pursuit in Gordon County, sheriff's office says
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. - A suspected drug dealer is dead after a chase in Gordon County, according to the Gordon County Sheriff's Office.
It happened on July 15, according to a post on social media. The sheriff's office says a deputy attempted to stop a Chevrolet Tahoe around 12 p.m. believed to have been involved in illegal drug distribution on State Route 53 in Calhoun.
The driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle was driving at speeds of over 100mph in a reckless manner and endangering other motorists and bystanders as it sped towards Calhoun, according to GCSO.
The deputy performed a PIT maneuver, whereupon the Tahoe crashed. The driver was killed.
The sheriff's office did not identify the driver and said Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation.
FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to both for more information.