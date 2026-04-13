Suspected arrested in hit-and-run Duluth crash that injured motorcyclist

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The Brief Motorcyclist critically injured in early morning hit-and-run in Duluth. Police used camera footage to track suspect vehicle to apartment complex. Suspect arrested and faces multiple charges; investigation ongoing.



Duluth police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist in critical condition.

What we know:

Officers responded around 2:40 a.m. April 10 to a crash on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard near Longlake Drive involving a motorcycle and an unknown vehicle. The rider was found at the scene and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Due to the severity of the crash, the department’s Accident Investigation Unit and Crime Scene Investigations team were called in. Investigators, along with the Real-Time Crime Center, reviewed city camera footage and tracked the suspect vehicle as it left the scene and traveled to a nearby apartment complex.

Police later located the vehicle, identified as a Honda Civic, and impounded it for further forensic testing. During the investigation, officers say a man matching the suspect description approached them and was identified as 34-year-old Patrick Rudolph.

What's next:

Rudolph was arrested and charged with hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license. He was taken to the Gwinnett County Jail. The investigation remains active, and additional charges may be pending.