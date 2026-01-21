Search underway for suspect linked to 4 Atlanta robberies

article

The Brief Atlanta police are searching for an unidentified suspect linked to four separate robberies since late December. Most recently, the suspect robbed two construction workers on Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta. Authorities say three of the robberies linked to the person happened on Fairburn Road SW.



Police are searching for a suspect believed to be linked to several robberies in Atlanta, including a recent hold-up where two construction workers were robbed.

What we know:

The most recent incident happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 12, when two construction workers were robbed at gunpoint while at a worksite in the 400 block of Fairburn Road SW.

Police said the suspect was seen travelling on Fairburn Road immediately before the robbery.

Officers are now seeking the person for questioning in three additional robberies that happened recently.

Dec. 29, 2025: 500 block of Fairburn Road SW

Jan. 2, 2026: 400 block of Fairburn Road SW

Jan. 8, 2026: 3000 block of Old Gordon Road NW

Police have released a photo of the suspect and are asking for anyone with information to come forward. People who provide information that leads to an arrest and an indictment are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers.

What we don't know:

While investigators have linked the person to numerous robberies, it is still unclear whether there is any connection to the victims.

The identity of the person in the photo remains undetermined.

Police have not released any information about a possible getaway vehicle or whether additional suspects are involved.

We also don’t know if a weapon was used in the robberies that occurred before the hold-up at the worksite.