Police searching for man wanted for deadly shooting at Atlanta gas station

Investigators are asking the public for help finding a man believed to be involved in a deadly shooting in northwest Atlanta.

Officials say on the afternoon of Aug. 21, officers were called to a BP gas station on the corner of Westland Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

At the scene, officers found a 41-year-old man who had been shot at least once.

The man was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition. He was not able to survive his injuries.

Image 1 of 13 ▼ Atlanta police units responded to a shooting at the BP gas station located on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Atlanta on August 21, 2024.

Investigators believe that the shooting had stemmed from a dispute just down the road along Westland Boulevard, just north of the MARTA rail tracks.

"There was a verbal exchange between him and another male, and he was shot inside the silver car. He drove from Westland boulevard to the BP and assisted with help," said Lt. Andrew Smith, the commander of the Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit.

After weeks of investigating the case, detectives have shared surveillance footage showing a man they believe is connected with the deadly violence.

Authorities say the man was seen wearing a gray Champion hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black sneakers.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.