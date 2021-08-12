Suspect wanted in SE Atlanta Dollar General robbery

article

Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a the suspect in the robbery of a Dollar General.

It happened the evening of August 2 at the store, located at 1241 Moreland Ave SE.

According to investigators, an employee of the Dollar General was confronted by a black female armed with a handgun who took an undetermined amount of money. The robber, shown in the attached photos, was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, black slippers, and a black mask.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

After the robbery the suspect escaped in a dark gray Hyundai Genesis with a green and yellow paper tag.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect in this case should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

