Suspect wanted in connection to theft at Bartow food mart

The Bartow County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a suspected thief.

They say a man pictured in the gallery above is wanted in connection with the theft of a large sum of money he took from a misplaced wallet. The theft occurred on January 14 at the A1 Food Mart off Joe Frank Harris Pkwy. Investigators say the man drove away in a silver Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division at 770-382-5050 ext 6018.