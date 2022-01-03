Expand / Collapse search

Suspect steals $2,000 in items from Temple vape shop, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:30PM
Carroll County
FOX 5 Atlanta
TEMPLE VAPE SHOP BURGLARY security camera article

Police said the burglary happened at around 6:20 a.m. at Marley's Vape Shop on 40 Villa Rosa Road. The suspect took about $2,000 worth of items. 

TEMPLE, Ga. - Security camera footage shows a suspect breaking into display cases in a Carroll County vape shop and making off with merchandise.

The Temple Police Department is searching for the suspect in the Dec. 26 burglary. 

Police said it happened at around 6:20 a.m. at Marley's Vape Shop on 40 Villa Rosa Road. 

The suspect took about $2,000 worth of items. 

Police released apparent surveillance camera footage on Facebook

Temple police ask anyone with information on the burglary to contact detectives at 770-562-3151, Ext. 203.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE