Suspect steals $2,000 in items from Temple vape shop, police say

Security camera footage shows a suspect breaking into display cases in a Carroll County vape shop and making off with merchandise.

The Temple Police Department is searching for the suspect in the Dec. 26 burglary.

Police said it happened at around 6:20 a.m. at Marley's Vape Shop on 40 Villa Rosa Road.

The suspect took about $2,000 worth of items.

Police released apparent surveillance camera footage on Facebook.

Temple police ask anyone with information on the burglary to contact detectives at 770-562-3151, Ext. 203.

