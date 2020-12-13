Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Deputy shoots suspect connected to domestic dispute related shootings, GBI investigates

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Several agencies are investigating after at least two people were shot Sunday, investigators said. 

Clayton police responded to a domestic violence call in Riverdale where it was believed two people were shot, according to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office. A Clayton County Sheriff's deputy also arrived on the scene and then shot the alleged shooting suspect.

The Clayton County Sheriff's Office contacted the GBI for assistance. 

The GBI is investigating the deputy-involved shooting, while Clayton County police handle the domestic shooting.

Other details surrounding the shootings were not immediately made available. 

No word on the suspect's identity.

An investigation continues.

FOX 5 News crews are on the scene working to learn more information.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.