Suspect opens fire on officers at Clayton County apartments, police say

Clayton County officers have arrested a suspect accused of opening fire on police while they were responding to call at an apartment complex Wednesday.

Clayton County Police spokesman Jordan Parrish says the officers were sent to an apartment complex on the 700 block of Mount Zion Road Wednesday morning after reports of a domestic dispute.

When they got to the scene, officials say the suspect in the dispute began shooting at them.

Due to worries about injuring other residents, officers say they did not return fire. After the shots ended, Parrish said the suspect fled toward the rear of the apartment complex.

Officers set up a perimeter and were able to locate and arrest the suspect without incident.

Officials have not released the identity of the suspect or what charges they may face. It is unknown if any officers were injured in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

