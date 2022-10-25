Suspect indicted for sex trafficking in Gwinnett County

On Tuesday, Attorney General Chris Carr announced the indictment of man accused of trafficking a 25-year-old woman in Gwinnett County.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation against Sean Curry back in Jan. 2022.

By Oct. 19, a Gwinnett County Grand Jury indicted Curry on one count of trafficking persons for sexual servitude.

According to a press release from Carr's office, Curry sold the woman for sex through the county between January and August. Carr alleges that Curry kept the woman under his control through physical violence and threats.

"Our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is working each day to stop those who abuse and exploit Georgia’s citizens for sex," said Carr. "Whether from a supply or demand perspective, anyone who engages in this criminal industry will be found and held accountable for their actions. All Georgians deserve to be safe, and we will continue fighting to end human trafficking in our state."

If Curry is convicted on the trafficking charge, he could face up to life in prison, according to Carr.

Curry is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond pending his trial.

Officials said they will not be releasing any other information regarding an investigation.