Suspect in deadly shooting of Atlanta 7-year-old girl still on the run, police say

The Atlanta Police Department is still on the hunt for a 23-year-old suspect connected to the deadly shooting of a 7-year-old girl.

Police believe Deshon Collin shot and killed Ava Phillips at night on Aug. 27 On Jackson Street. Police said officers found her with a gunshot wound to the head at an apartment complex in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood. Investigators believe a domestic incident led to the shooting and Ava was killed by a stray bullet.

There's currently a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Deshon Collin.

Atlanta police have made one arrest: 44-year-old Kemeka Springfield.

Investigators said Springfield is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Collins is still on the run, wanted for murder, cruelty to children, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Ava’s father said her family is devastated by the sudden loss.

"This is just unbearable pain…the worst thing imaginable," Jonathan Phillips said.

Family and friends held a vigil at the apartment building in northeast Atlanta where she died.