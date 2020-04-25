Suspect in connection with deadly hit-and-run, arrested

The man connected to a fatal hit-and-run are now in police custody, Sandy Springs police confirmed Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened on April 24 around 6 p.m. at Glenridge Drive, north of I-285.

Investigators said a bicyclist traveling north on Glenridge Drive was hit by a white pick-up truck traveling northbound. The driver, later identified a 42-year-old Leonardo Angulo Banos, then left the scene.

Leonardo Angulo Banos (Sandy Springs Police Department)

The victim, 57-year-old Felix Mayer, later died from his injuries from the crash.

Felix Mayer

Investigators found and arrested Banos near Hope Road and Roswell Road in Sandy Springs Saturday morning.

Banos was taken to the Fulton County jail and charged him with Felony vehicular homicide in the 1st degree, Felony hit-and-run, reckless driving, distracted driving, failure to maintain lane.

Police said other charges may be forthcoming.