Suspect in Clayton County SWAT standoff held girlfriend, baby hostage, police say

A SWAT standoff inside a College Park apartment complex off of Camp Creek Parkway Monday evening startled some neighbors as police were called to a hostage situation.

According to College Park police, a man identified as Jakari Tuquan Smith had locked his girlfriend and newborn child up inside their apartment for what may have been days. Someone close to the victim called 911.

"They were knocking on this door and they were concerned," one witness said. "It was police scattered everywhere when I looked out of the door," another resident Raheeam James said.

Shortly after SWAT officers arrived at scene, resident Reheam James says he saw Smith come out of the apartment with the three week-old baby in his arms.

"When I decided to look, they were bringing a baby out, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s sad’…I know it was pretty terrible," James recalled.

Police say they searched the apartment and found two firearms with loaded magazines. Investigators say the woman showed signs she had been physically assaulted.

"Honestly I’m very shocked about what happened," James stated.

Smith, who was already wanted on a separate domestic abuse charge, was arrested without incident and charged with battery, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

James says he was relieved to hear the woman and child who lived a few doors down both got out alive.

"I’m glad to know she’s safe now—her and her baby. I feel so sorry for that baby."

The mother was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. There is no update on her condition at this time. Police say the child is with a family member. It is unclear whether Smith will face additional charges.