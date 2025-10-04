Suspect in Forest Park basketball shooting identified

article

The Brief Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Romontae Crews. Officers said they are searching for him. According to the Forest Park Police Department, Crews opened fire in the parking lot of Paradise Community Development Corporation on September 27 during a basketball tournament.



Police are searching for a 21-year-old man accused of shooting three people during a basketball tournament in Forest Park.

What we know:

Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Romontae Crews, charging him with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

The backstory:

According to the Forest Park Police Department, Crews opened fire in the parking lot of Paradise Community Development Corporation on September 27 during a basketball tournament.

Three people were shot, and police say two victims remain in critical condition at the hospital.

Police said the shooting happened after a "hard common foul."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Crews’ whereabouts or the shooting is urged to contact the City of Forest Park Police Department at (404) 366-4141.