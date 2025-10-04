Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in Forest Park basketball shooting identified

Published  October 4, 2025 3:19pm EDT
Forest Park
Romontae Crews is wanted in connection with a shooting from Sept. 27 in Forrest Park.

The Brief

    • Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Romontae Crews.
    • Officers said they are searching for him.
    • According to the Forest Park Police Department, Crews opened fire in the parking lot of Paradise Community Development Corporation on September 27 during a basketball tournament.

FOREST PARK, Ga. - Police are searching for a 21-year-old man accused of shooting three people during a basketball tournament in Forest Park.

What we know:

Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Romontae Crews, charging him with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

The backstory:

According to the Forest Park Police Department, Crews opened fire in the parking lot of Paradise Community Development Corporation on September 27 during a basketball tournament.

Three people were shot, and police say two victims remain in critical condition at the hospital.

Police said the shooting happened after a "hard common foul."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Crews’ whereabouts or the shooting is urged to contact the City of Forest Park Police Department at (404) 366-4141.

The Source: Information in this article came from a release sent to FOX 5 by Forest Park police. 

