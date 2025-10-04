Suspect in Forest Park basketball shooting identified
FOREST PARK, Ga. - Police are searching for a 21-year-old man accused of shooting three people during a basketball tournament in Forest Park.
What we know:
Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for Romontae Crews, charging him with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.
The backstory:
According to the Forest Park Police Department, Crews opened fire in the parking lot of Paradise Community Development Corporation on September 27 during a basketball tournament.
Three people were shot, and police say two victims remain in critical condition at the hospital.
Police said the shooting happened after a "hard common foul."
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Crews’ whereabouts or the shooting is urged to contact the City of Forest Park Police Department at (404) 366-4141.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release sent to FOX 5 by Forest Park police.