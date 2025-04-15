Suspect in deadly southeast Atlanta shooting arrested after three-month manhunt

The Brief Aldrickus Brown, wanted for a deadly shooting in southeast Atlanta, was arrested on April 15 with the help of the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Brown faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during a felony, related to a January 30 shooting incident. Brown has been transported to Fulton County Jail, and the investigation is still ongoing.



A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in southeast Atlanta earlier this year has been taken into custody, authorities announced Tuesday.

Aldrickus Brown, 45, was arrested April 15 in Conyers with the assistance of the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

Brown is facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The backstory:

The charges stem from a shooting that occurred on the morning of January 30 at a home along Wylie Street SE near Cleveland Strets. Officers responding to a report of a person shot discovered a man inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Brown was later identified as a suspect and was taken into custody nearly three months after the shooting.

What's next:

He has since been transported to the Fulton County Jail for processing.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains ongoing.