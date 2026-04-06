Suspect in custody after Henry County barricade, shooting

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The Brief Police say a woman was shot during a domestic incident and taken to the hospital, where her condition remains unknown. The suspect barricaded himself inside the home, leading to a SWAT response and negotiations with officers. Authorities say the suspect surrendered after about an hour and was taken into custody without incident.



A suspect is in custody after a domestic incident in Henry County left a woman injured and prompted a brief barricade situation Monday morning.

What we know:

According to the Henry County Police Department, officers were called around 10:15 a.m. to the 400 block of Arden Place in Ellenwood for a reported domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said officers provided aid at the scene before the victim was taken to a local hospital. Her condition has not been released.

Authorities said the suspect remained inside the home and briefly barricaded himself, prompting a response from specialized units, including SWAT. Negotiators worked to get the suspect to surrender.

After about an hour, the suspect came out of the home, complied with commands and was taken into custody without incident.

What we don't know:

Neither the name of the suspect or the victim have been released at this time.

What's next:

The case has been turned over to the department’s Criminal Investigations Division.