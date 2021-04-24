Expand / Collapse search

Suspect charged in murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams at a McDonalds drive thru in Chicago

By Nate Rodgers and Fox 32 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago

Marion Lewis, 18, charged in the murder of Jaslyn Adams, 7, at a McDonalds drive thru in Chicago

Chicago police say that an AK-47 style weapon found on Marion Lewis when he was arrested matches the weapon used to murder Jaslyn Adams at a McDonalds drive thru. Nate Rodgers reports.

On Saturday, Chicago Police announced that Marion Lewis, 18, is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams.

Adams was shot dead at a McDonalds drive-thru, where she was sitting with her father. He was seriously injured.

Lewis was shot and arrested on the Eisenhower after an attempted carjacking on Thursday. Police said that Lewis had an AK-47-style weapon with a pistol grip that matched the weapon used at the scene to kill Jaslyn. 

Police said that there are other suspects who are wanted in the case and that there were not going to offer too many details at this time.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

CPD says Marion Lewis, 18, is charged with the murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams at a McDonalds drive-thru

Chicago Police say that Marion Lewis, 18, was found with an AK-47 style gun that matched the weapon used to kill Jaslyn Adams, 7, at a McDonald's drive-thru.

"It just don't make no sense that a 7-year-old baby lost her life in this McDonald's driveway. 7-year-old. Six bullets riddled her little body because someone did a cowardly act," said Jaslyn's Grandmother, Lawanda McMullen.

7-year-old Jaslyn Adams murdered at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Chicago

Jaslyn Adams, 7, was with her dad at a McDonald's drive-thru in Chicago on Sunday when someone opened fire. The car was riddled with bullets. Jaslyn was killed and her father was seriously wounded. Brittany Garzillo reports.