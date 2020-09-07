Suspect at large after shooting involving Whitfield County deputy

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving a Whitfield County deputy Monday morning.

It happened in Dalton, Georgia. According to the GBI, Dalton Potter, a 29-year-old wanted Texas fugitive, was driving a stolen trailer when the deputy pulled him over.

Officials said Potter fired multiple shots at the deputy, identified as Darrell Hackney. The suspect opened fire from inside the vehicle.

The GBI said Deputy Hackney was struck, but his ballistic vest prevented him from being seriously injured.

Hackney and a fellow deputy returned fire, Potter took off and escaped. Investigators said he ended up wrecking the vehicle and the stolen trailer was found on Interstate 75 near the Whitfield/Gordon County line.

Potter remains at large. Investigators said after the crash he took off on foot into the woods. He's considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office or the GBI.