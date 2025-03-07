Suspect arrested with meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in Kennesaw

The Brief Police arrested David Taylor in Kennesaw with 129 grams of meth, significantly exceeding the 28-gram threshold for trafficking in Georgia. Taylor was found with meth, marijuana, pills, and drug-related objects, indicating he was selling drugs. The arrest followed a call about suspicious activity behind a business on Cobb Parkway, where Taylor initially lied to officers and attempted to flee.



A significant quantity of methamphetamine was taken off the streets in Kennesaw.

Police say 42-year-old David Taylor had a significant amount of meth, marijuana, and drug-related objects that show he was selling drugs.

What we know:

Police got a call Wednesday afternoon about some suspicious people behind a business on Cobb Parkway. A man and woman pulled up on a moped and were in the parking lot hanging out behind the building. When officers responded, they found much more than just a couple out for a ride.

"129 grams of meth. In Georgia to be trafficking it only needs to be 28 grams, so he's 4 times over that," said Kennesaw Police Officer David Buchanan.

Kennesaw Police say that is just part of what they found when they encountered 42-year-old David Taylor of Acworth hanging out behind a business on Cobb Parkway. When an officer responded to a suspicious person call showed up, police said Taylor lied.

"As soon as she begins to question if he gave the correct name and date of birth, he begins to say officers have no right to detain him," said Officer Buchanan.

As other officers arrived, investigators say Taylor tried to make a run for it. Police say there was a brief chase and, while resisting, Taylor broke a piece of the officers’ body cam and damaged a car in the parking lot, but that was the least of his worries.

Once in custody, officers say they found a whole lot of drugs.

"He was searched and found a large quantity of meth, a large quantity of marijuana, two pills and other drug-related objects like scales and baggies that showed he was selling drugs," said Officer Buchanan.

Police say Taylor also admitted to having a gun that he tossed. Investigators also say he's been in trouble with the law before.

"Cases like this are extremely crucial to public safety. Aside from the fact that he had multiple warrants from other agencies, bringing that amount of meth into our community is extremely dangerous," said Officer Buchanan.

What they're saying:

All of this happened behind a gymnastics school where parents and children come and go throughout the day. Investigators say this is a perfect example of see something, say something. Police say thanks to someone from the business noticing something unusual and calling the police, this man, who already had multiple warrants from other agencies, is now in the Cobb County jail.