Suspect arrested in connection with deadly Habersham County house fire

article

The GBI and the Habersham County Sheriff's office are investigating a possible homicide case after a deadly house fire broke out Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded around 6:45 a.m. to the house located in the block of Yonah Post Road in Alto, Georgia. When Habersham Sheriff's deputies arrived, they discovered the body of a female victim outside of the house.

According to police, the victim's body has "injuries not commonly associated with the fire."

Authorities arrested 30-year-old Jeremy Ray Chastain during a traffic stop in Clarksville, Georgia. Chastine, who officials say had a relationship with the victim, was charged with criminal trespass. Additional charges may be brought after the GBI crime lab completes thier investigation.

Details on what led up to the fire were not immediately available.