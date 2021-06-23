Suspect arrested for allegedly shooting man in neck and face

article

Several law enforcement agencies combined efforts to arrest a man from Tucker wanted for a March 20 murder in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, with the U.S. Marshals, Clayton County Police and Clayton County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Jorden Rashaan Permenter on Wednesday in Ellenwood. Officials said he faces charges murder charges.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office accused him of killing 22-year-old Ashanti Nigel Gray. Deputies said Permenter allegedly shot Gray in the face and neck.

Investigators did not provide the motive of the shooting.

Permenter was booked in DeKalb County Jail and is being held without bond.

