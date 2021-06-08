Suspect arrested after officers breach door of Clayton County home, police say

Police arrested a suspect wanted in Fulton County after allegedly barricading themselves in a Clayton County home and apparently lied to officers about having a gun.

Clayton County Police officers were at the 200 block of Roberts Drive at approximately 5:48 a.m. on Tuesday after receiving a call of a burglary and arson.

Police said officers breached the door of the home "due to the nature of the call."

Police said the suspect retreated into the bedroom and told officers they had a gun.

Investigators learned the suspect was wanted for aggravated assault and robbery in Fulton County.

The suspect eventually followed police instructions after multiple commands, officers said.

The suspect is facing charges of terroristic threats and obstruction with additional charges pending, police said.

