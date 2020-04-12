Survey: 1 in 3 Georgians admit to drinking alcohol while working at home

As the coronavirus outbreak has forced many people to work from home, a new study finds that people across the country are taking the opportunity to have a little drink on the job.

Alcohol.org, a provider of resources for treatments and rehabilitation for alcohol abuse, conducted a survey of 3,000 people working from home across the United States to see how being away from the office may lead to drinking during what's considered their workday.

For Georgians, 33% of those surveyed say they've had alcohol during work hours while at home. That's slightly higher than the national average of 32%.

The study found that workers in Hawaii were the most likely to have a drink at home, with 67% saying they have. People in Arkansas were the least likely at 8%

The study also found that the drink of choice for workers drinking during work hours is beer and that around one-fifth of people surveyed said they stockpiled alcohol for self-isolation.

As much of the country is closed or shut in for social distancing, recovering addicts now have to find new ways to stay connected and sober during this period of isolation.

Alcohol.org says during this stressful time if you believe you have a substance addiction it has services available to help.

You can see the survey's results for every state here or below.