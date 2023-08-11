Surveillance video shows curb officer at Atlanta airport left bloodied after driver attacks

The city of Atlanta has released a video showing a driver assaulting a Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport traffic officer at the north section crosswalk.

It is one of areas where travelers and those who pick them up are warned they must load and go -- no standing.

The driver, a female, and the officer, who is also a woman, are about twenty feet apart.

What is not known is what led up to the unprovoked attack.

The video shows a vehicle in a center lane. Loading is already underway.

VIDEO SHOWS CURB OFFICER AT ATLANTA AIRPORT LEFT BLOODIED AFTER DRIVER ATTACKS

Nevertheless, the driver is apparently upset about something. She is seen taking up a boxing stance waving one arm in an uppercut motion. She then runs toward the curb officer, who is in the crosswalk.

The motorist lands a blow to the face but is quickly taken down to the airport pavement.

Gina Pagnotta, the president of a union that represents the civilian workers, said the bizarre incident is not isolated.

"The officers have been punched, cursed, and spit on," the PACE representative said.

Pagnotta said she will ask to meet with the general manager to discuss potential options to protect the officers who complain they are defenseless.