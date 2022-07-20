Police release surveillance footage of suspect in SE Atlanta shooting

article

Atlanta police are searching for a suspect accused of firing shots at a man during an argument in southeast Atlanta.

Police say the shooting happened on July 6 on the 1300 block of Hill Street

According to investigators, the incident began when the suspect walked by the porch of one of the homes on the street and almost hit the homeowner's dog with a cigarette.

Police say when the dog's owner confronted the man, the two of them got into an argument and the suspect pulled out a gun and fired shots.

The victim was not injured, and the suspect fled the scene before officers could arrive, officials said.

Investigators shared surveillance footage of a nearby home of the suspect walking away from the scene of the shooting.

If you have any information about the case, contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit at 404-379-4324 or the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).