Supporters rally at Georgia State Capitol to push religious freedom bill

The Brief Religious and business leaders held a news conference at the Georgia Capitol urging lawmakers to pass the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. Supporters say the bill protects basic religious rights; opponents warn it could enable discrimination against LGBTQ individuals and others. With only a few days left in the legislative session, backers remain hopeful the bill will reach the House floor for a vote.



Conservative religious and business leaders gathered at the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday, calling on lawmakers to pass the controversial Religious Freedom Restoration Act before the legislative session ends this week.

What we know:

The bill, which passed the state Senate in early March over strong objections from Democrats, is now awaiting action in the House. Opponents argue the legislation could open the door to discrimination against LGBTQ individuals, people of color, and other marginalized groups under the guise of protecting religious beliefs.

However, the bill’s supporters insist it simply guarantees that people of faith receive basic religious protections at the state and local level—similar to those provided under federal law.

What's next:

With only a few days remaining in the legislative session, backers of the bill say they are hopeful it will reach the House floor for a vote. A similar effort failed last year, but lawmakers say key changes to the bill have increased its chances this time around.

Lawmakers and supporters say they are feeling confident heading into the final days of the session that they can get the bill across the finish line.