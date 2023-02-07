Expand / Collapse search

Super Bowl LVII: Philly's only Chiefs bar will be closed for the game on Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs fans will have to find somewhere else to cheer on their team after Big Charlie's Saloon announced they will not being open for the Super Bowl this Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA - The only Kansas City Chiefs bar in Philadelphia say they will be closed Sunday night when their team takes on the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. 

Big Charlie’s Saloon announced the closure on their social media pages early this week.

"It saddens me to say we will not be hosting the Super Bowl this year," a tweet from the bar’s account read. "We sold tickets very fast and had to turn our patrons away." 

Without the ability to accommodate all of their patrons and fellow fans, Big Charlie’s Saloon decided to simply close their doors for the night. 

Chiefs bar in South Philadelphia finds itself behind enemy lines for Super Bowl LVII

Deep behind enemy lines, a small cohort of Chiefs fans living in Philadelphia will watch Super Bowl LVII from the friendly confines of the city's only Chiefs-themed bar.

"I’m sorry again. Go Chiefs," the tweet concluded. 

The tiny corner bar is filled with helmets jerseys and everything else red and gold and has been dubbed "Arrowhead East.’ 

It's been a haven for Chiefs fans since 1986 and is only about a mile from Lincoln Financial Field. 

The decision left local Chiefs fans without too many options to go out for the game and feel like they were on their home turf. 