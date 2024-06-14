Sunscreen recalled after mold discovered during testing

article

A sunscreen brand recalled some of its products after testing found high mold levels.

Suntegrity Skincare recalled nine lots of its Suntegrity Impeccable Skin Sunscreen Foundation in multiple shades after a "higher than acceptable microbiological mold count"(aspergillus sydowii) was detected in some tubes of the products.

As a precaution, the Las Vegas-based company also voluntarily recalled more lots of their product with the following numbers: 107IV, 107NU, 109NU, 117BU, 113SA, 114SA, 106BR, and 101MO even though all original and recent test results received have come back clear, according to a release from Suntegrity Skincare.

According to the FDA recall notice , aspergillus sydowii developed over time in one lot of the product. A topical product contaminated with Aspergillus Sydowii may cause an allergic skin reaction and related symptoms. It could also cause a primary fungal infection if used on open wounds or sunburned skin.

The Las Vegas-based company stated that there was "early separation" in several shades and batches of this product and an "unusual odor," FOX Business reported.

Suntegrity Skincare's label says the product helps prevent sunburn and is packaged in 2-ounce orange tubes. The affected lot numbers are on the back side of the tube.

These recalled products were sold online by the company and through retail stores across the country.

Suntegrity contacted its distributors, retailers, and customers via email as the company prepares to discard all recalled products, the FDA noted.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Suntegrity Skincare via email at ImpeccableSkinRecall@SuntegritySkincare.com

Harmful reactions experienced using the products can be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program online , by mail, or by fax .

FOX Business contributed to this report.




