Summerville hit and run: Police searching for white GMC Terrain

The Brief Summerville police are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred downtown Friday night. The suspect vehicle is described as a white GMC Terrain with front-end damage and Alabama tags. The victim was hospitalized but has been released to recover at home.



Summerville police are searching for a driver accused of hitting a man crossing the street and fleeing the scene.

What we know:

The crash occurred around 7:10 p.m. Friday in the downtown area of Summerville, where drivers typically travel at lower speeds, according to Police Chief Brian Ozment.

Investigators are searching for a white GMC Terrain believed to be involved in the hit-and-run. Officials said the vehicle likely has Alabama license plates and visible front-end damage from the impact.

Dig deeper:

While the chief would not confirm the victim's identity, FOX 5 learned of the incident through the victim's daughter. She stated that her father was taken to the hospital following the crash but has since returned home to recover.

The family is asking the public for help in identifying the driver responsible.