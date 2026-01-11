Summerville hit and run: Police searching for white GMC Terrain
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. - Summerville police are searching for a driver accused of hitting a man crossing the street and fleeing the scene.
What we know:
The crash occurred around 7:10 p.m. Friday in the downtown area of Summerville, where drivers typically travel at lower speeds, according to Police Chief Brian Ozment.
Investigators are searching for a white GMC Terrain believed to be involved in the hit-and-run. Officials said the vehicle likely has Alabama license plates and visible front-end damage from the impact.
Dig deeper:
While the chief would not confirm the victim's identity, FOX 5 learned of the incident through the victim's daughter. She stated that her father was taken to the hospital following the crash but has since returned home to recover.
The family is asking the public for help in identifying the driver responsible.
The Source: Information in this story came from a FOX 5 viewer calling the station and then FOX 5 staffers reaching out to Summerville police for more information.