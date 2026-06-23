Summerhill residents oppose Olympic cauldron relocation

The Brief Community leaders and residents rallied against plans to move the Atlanta Olympic cauldron. Georgia State University and civic leaders are exploring relocating the torch to Centennial Olympic Park. The Olympic rings tower would remain in Summerhill under the proposal.



A group of Summerhill residents and community leaders is pushing back against a proposal that could relocate part of Atlanta's Olympic history.

PREVIOUS STORY: Why the Atlanta Olympic Cauldron is relocating to Centennial Olympic Park

What we know:

The Atlanta Olympic cauldron currently sits in the Summerhill neighborhood, but Georgia State University is working with civic leaders to explore moving the torch portion of the landmark to Centennial Olympic Park.

What they're saying:

Opponents of the proposal gathered at a rally to voice their concerns, arguing the cauldron is an important symbol of the neighborhood and should remain in place.

Under the proposal, only the torch would be moved. The main tower featuring the Olympic rings would remain in Summerhill.

What we don't know:

No timeline has been announced for a potential relocation.