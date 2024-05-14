article

It’s vacation time and despite inflation, many Americans still plan to take a trip or two this summer.

Data collected by WalletHub found that about 82% of Americans plan to travel this summer and 42% said they plan to take more than one trip.

However, with the high prices of gas and airfare, some families may be looking for more budget-friendly destinations.

WalletHub compiled a list of some of the most cost-friendly and convenient locations in the United States for families to visit this summer.

FILE - Atlanta skyline at night.

Here’s the overall top-10 list:

Atlanta, Ga. Washington, D.C. Orlando, Fla. Honolulu, Hawaii Tampa, Fla. Austin, Texas Philadelphia, Penn. Chicago, Ill. El Paso, Texas Cincinnati, Ohio

Cheapest locations based on local costs:

Tulsa, Okla. Oklahoma City, Okla. Lafayette, La. McAllen, Texas San Antonio, Texas Knoxville, Tenn. Wichita, Kan. Greensboro, N.C. Dayton, Ohio Little Rock, Ark.

FILE - Tulsa skyline.

Most expensive locations based on local costs:

Santa Rosa, Calif. Oxnard, Calif. Honolulu, Hawaii Los Angeles, Calif. Seattle, Wash. San Diego, Calif. San Jose, Calif. San Francisco, Calif. Sacramento, Calif. Bridgeport, Conn.

Local costs included things such as the average cost of living for each city, average gas prices, the lowest nightly rate for a three-star hotel and the average price of a meal for two.

